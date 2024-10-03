Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Jerry Jeudy’s Conditioning Comments

The Cleveland Browns’ passing game has hit a rough patch this season, with their receivers leading the league in drops through four games.

This issue has become a significant concern for an offense struggling to find its rhythm.

However, amidst these challenges, there is a growing connection between Deshaun Watson and newcomer Jerry Jeudy.

The duo has already combined for 18 completions, accumulating 197 yards and a touchdown.

Despite this promising development, Jeudy recently highlighted a personal shortcoming from his Week 4 performance, adding to the worries of the 1-3 Browns.

The wide receiver acknowledged feeling fatigued during plays and vowed to improve his conditioning to prevent such lapses in the future.

As the team prepares for their Week 5 clash with the Commanders, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed concerns about Jeudy’s physical readiness.

Stefanski expressed confidence in Jeudy’s fitness level, stating, “I think he’s in plenty of good football shape. Of course there’s gonna be plays – I think about the play that came back, the 82-yard [touchdown], guys were tied and needed a blow – so you’re gonna need a break here or there. But he’s always gonna continue to put himself in position to stay on the field.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on WR Jerry Jeudy saying he had miss a few reps vs #Raiders because he was tired: pic.twitter.com/lD4VNy0ma8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 2, 2024

The coach acknowledged that all players occasionally need a brief rest.

However, Stefanski also emphasized Jeudy’s commitment to maximizing his on-field presence and contributions to the team.

While a player’s admission of needing to work on conditioning might typically raise concerns, Stefanski’s reassuring stance suggests that Jeudy’s situation isn’t a major worry.

Moreover, given Jeudy’s status as Watson’s primary target this season, it’s likely that he’s earned some trust from the coaching staff.

