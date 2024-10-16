Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On The Amari Cooper Trade

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns made a big change this week when they traded No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, signaling to fans that this team might be waving the white flag a bit and knows its chances of competing this year are slim to none following such a rough start.

Cooper made some thinly veiled comments on social media both before and after the trade that indicated he was happy to be on his way out of Cleveland, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski recently opened up about the trade itself and what it means going forward.

Cleveland.com team insider Mary Kay Cabot shared a clip from a recent Stefanski press conference where he was asked about whether or not Cooper gave his all to the team and Stefanski said, “I would have to think if you watched the tape and see him work, he’s a guy who put in extra work post-practice, off days, those type of things.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on if Amari Cooper gave his all to the team after posting “lol I wouldn’t have minded at all” about a trade: pic.twitter.com/41qZ7Z64gz — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 16, 2024

Stefanski added, “Amari came to work every single day, did everything that I asked of him, so again, wish Amari luck, but past that, I don’t have much to say.”

Cooper has caught just 24 of his 53 targets through six games for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and he and quarterback Deshaun Watson weren’t on the same page at any point this season.

Jerry Jeudy now likely steps in as the team’s No. 1 receiver and Cooper will have a fresh start in Buffalo.

