Kevin Stefanski Reveals Honest Thoughts About Browns’ QB Situation

No team has struggled more with its quarterback situation than the Cleveland Browns.

They’ve failed to find their guy since they were reinstated decades ago, with 40 different starting quarterbacks during that span.

With that in mind, the team made sure to get things right this time around, which is why they added four players to the room.

Needless to say, that now raises questions about who’s the best guy for the job, not to mention wondering how on Earth the team will manage to give everybody reps.

When asked about that, coach Kevin Stefanski admitted that they haven’t had the stability one needs at the position, but he’s also confident about this group:

“We’re excited about where we are and what we got going here,” Stefanski said. “Like every franchise in the NFL, you’re looking for stability at the [quarterback position]. You’d love to be going from a 20-year starter to a 20-year starter. For us, we look at the guys we have that we’re really excited about. We have some young guys on the roster, older guys on the roster, and they’re all going to compete.”

There’s a strong case to be made for all of these players, but there are also more than enough reasons not to be high on any of them.

Joe Flacco is a proven commodity, and he gave the team its best QB play in years in 2023.

Then again, he’s one of the oldest players in the league, and he’s turnover-prone.

Kenny Pickett is a former first-round pick who’s still young.

On the downside, he hasn’t played well at all since he entered the league.

The Browns loved Dillon Gabriel’s game, and he comes with plenty of experience in college.

However, he’s undersized, left-handed, and doesn’t boast any elite traits.

As for Shedeur Sanders, he’s not bothered by the pressure and will sell a lot of jerseys.

Then again, his tape is less than impressive, and he’s higher on himself than he should be, per most scouts.

This will be a complicated situation, but hopefully, something good will come out of it.

