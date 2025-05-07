Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Browns Given Interesting Odds To Win AFC North Division

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went from making the playoffs in 2023 to winning three games in 2024.

That’s why oddsmakers aren’t that high on this team right now.

As shown by “The 33rd Team” on X, Kevin Stefanski’s team currently has the worst odds to win the AFC North Division (+2700).

Moreover, that’s also the longest odds of winning its division among all teams in the league.

The Browns trail the Pittsburgh Steelers (+500), Cincinnati Bengals (+230), and Baltimore Ravens (-140) in that regard.

This is far from a surprise, all things considered.

While the Browns added plenty of talent to their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft and managed to keep Myles Garrett, their quarterback situation is still a big question mark.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to believe that the Browns are that much worse than the Steelers, who don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback either, and who won’t be a Super Bowl contender with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

Once again, public perception matters, and it feels like the Browns are just being punished for being the Browns.

Granted, it’s a long shot to think that the Browns will be better than the Bengals or the Ravens, but we’ve seen how quickly things can change in this league.

It will all start with getting things right at the quarterback position, and while that will be easier said than done, the Browns will at least have more than enough options to consider.

Once it’s all said and done, it will be interesting to look back on this graphic and see how far off it was.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation