Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals Jameis Winston’s Role For Chargers Game

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Jameis Winston’s Role For Chargers Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns finally found a spark on Sunday with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston under center.

Winston completed 27 of the 41 passes he attempted in the team’s 29-24 come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, ending a five-game losing streak.

Before the contest, Winston’s role was in doubt as analysts hinted the team could be interested in second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson making the start, suggesting the veteran signal-caller would remain in his reserve role.

With Thompson-Robinson’s finger injury, the Browns rolled with their healthiest option, and he rewarded the franchise with a victory over their AFC North rivals.

The win was impressive enough for head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a decision about this week’s starting quarterback ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared on X what Stefanski said today during his Monday press conference.

“Jameis is the starter,” Stefanski said.

Winston had not started a contest since 2022 before Sunday.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick started for almost three seasons in Tampa Bay before he was benched during parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He returned in 2019 for the full season, starting all 16 contests as he threw for a career-best 5,109 yards that year.

In addition to throwing for 33 touchdowns, the quarterback also threw for a career-worst 30 interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to a 7-9 record in 2019.

Winston signed the following season with the New Orleans Saints and stayed there for four seasons, going 6-4 as a starter while appearing in 21 contests for the NFC South squad.

NEXT:  Stats Show How Jameis Winston Changed The Browns' Offense On Sunday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stats Show How Jameis Winston Changed The Browns' Offense On Sunday

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett, Jameis Winston Earn Top PFF Grades For Week 8

4 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after sacking Jalen Hurts #1 (not pictured) of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sends 3-Word Message About His Injury

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns takes a photo with fans prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Has 4-Word Response To Kyle Hamilton's Missed Pick

5 hours ago

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at an event in which Schwarzenegger was to receive an honorary degree from the Hertie School on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The award is in honour of Schwarzenegger's commitment to climate protection and civil society.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts To Myles Garrett's Costume

6 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Stats Show How 1 Young WR Is Emerging For Browns

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Jim Donovan After Sunday's Game

7 hours ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Has Honest Admission About Browns' Win Over Ravens

8 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Insider Shares His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson After Ravens Win

10 hours ago

34th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Dinner

Cris Collinsworth Honors Jim Donovan On Sunday

11 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jameis Winston Has Already Surpassed Deshaun Watson In One Key Stat

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs past Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reveal Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns jumps over Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns after Winston's touchdown pass in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Jameis Winston Set A Franchise Record In Debut With Browns

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Has A Message For Browns Fans After Sunday's Win

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a fourth down stop during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About Sunday's Win

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Nelson Agholor #15 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown over Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Concerning Injury News On Denzel Ward

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining an injury in the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Taken To Hospital After Sunday's Win

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Jameis Winston Sends A Clear Message About His Ability At QB

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 29-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Quotes Famous Rapper After Sunday's Win

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls a play in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Is Being Praised For Kind Gesture After Sunday's Win

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 29-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Stats Show How Jameis Winston Was Clutch Against Ravens

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the second quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Made Franchise History In Win Over Ravens

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after catching the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Win Over Ravens On Sunday

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns QB Named 'Dawg Pound Captain' Ahead Of Ravens Game

1 day ago

Browns Nation