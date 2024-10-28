Kevin Stefanski Reveals Jameis Winston’s Role For Chargers Game

The Cleveland Browns finally found a spark on Sunday with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston under center.

Winston completed 27 of the 41 passes he attempted in the team’s 29-24 come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, ending a five-game losing streak.

Before the contest, Winston’s role was in doubt as analysts hinted the team could be interested in second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson making the start, suggesting the veteran signal-caller would remain in his reserve role.

With Thompson-Robinson’s finger injury, the Browns rolled with their healthiest option, and he rewarded the franchise with a victory over their AFC North rivals.

The win was impressive enough for head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a decision about this week’s starting quarterback ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared on X what Stefanski said today during his Monday press conference.

“Jameis is the starter,” Stefanski said.

Winston had not started a contest since 2022 before Sunday.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick started for almost three seasons in Tampa Bay before he was benched during parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He returned in 2019 for the full season, starting all 16 contests as he threw for a career-best 5,109 yards that year.

In addition to throwing for 33 touchdowns, the quarterback also threw for a career-worst 30 interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to a 7-9 record in 2019.

Winston signed the following season with the New Orleans Saints and stayed there for four seasons, going 6-4 as a starter while appearing in 21 contests for the NFC South squad.

