Monday, October 28, 2024
Stats Show How Jameis Winston Changed The Browns’ Offense On Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed an offensive catalyst.

No one wants players to get hurt, and that’s never good news.

Then again, not having Deshaun Watson out there forced the team’s hand to give Jameis Winston a look, and he delivered.

The former No. 1 pick looked solid in limited action in the loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, and he had an outstanding game in his first start of the season.

As pointed out by PFF on X, he thrived in throws past the sticks, completing 14 of 21 attempts for 255 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in those situations.

Winston looked in control of the offense from the jump, and he kept making timely throws and big plays when he needed to.

Of course, talent and physical skills have never been an issue with Winston.

Instead, his volatility and proneness to turn the ball over have stayed in the way of his career progress.

Still, he’s clearly embraced this new role and chapter in his career, and one could argue that he’s the best backup quarterback in the league.

The Browns will need to evaluate their quarterback for the future, and while Winston might not be it, he could be a strong stopgap there for the remainder of the season.

Kevin Stefanski might want to give Dorian Thompson-Robinson another look when he’s healthy again.

But if they want to win and keep the season and postseason hopes alive, Winston might be their best option at the moment.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett, Jameis Winston Earn Top PFF Grades For Week 8
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation