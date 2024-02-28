Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans with Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans with Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski
Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has plans.

Those plans include heading to California with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to see quarterback Deshaun Watson.

What exactly will those three be doing?

Well, just hanging out, apparently.

Reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala tweeted Wednesday that the two coaches are flying to Los Angeles next week.

Not to engage in anything football related, however.

Instead, those three, as she put it, are just going to hang out.

It’s hard to imagine football being completely excluded from any kind of conversation.

It’s a head coach, offensive coordinator, and starting quarterback after all.

Although, Stefanski did reiterate to reporters there wouldn’t be any football chatter.

There’s still plenty of offseason ahead to worry about football.

Developing a bond and chemistry seem to be the focus for those three.

That makes sense considering how crucial the trio will be this upcoming season.

Stefanski, fresh off his Coach of the Year award, has his hands full with the offense.

He’s dealing with a new coordinator in Dorsey and, ideally, is looking at a full year of Watson.

Especially if Stefanski retains play-calling duties, those three will be the head chefs of Cleveland’s offensive kitchen.

The sooner they get on the same page, the better.

A week-long offseason hangout session in California is apparently the first step.

In the clip above, Stefanski claims Watson is in a “good place” as he gets set to start throwing again in the coming weeks.

That’s great news for Browns fans who are eager to see him slinging the rock again.

That won’t be next week, though.

We’ll see what stories Stefanski returns to Ohio with after his West Coast visit with Watson.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Rocco Nuosci
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Notes 1 Key Area Where Browns Showed Major Regression

16 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Criticized For 1 Aspect Of His Job

21 mins ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

2 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Notes Why Browns Could Trade No. 54 Overall Pick

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With NBA Superstar

4 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message About Nick Chubb

4 hours ago

Former Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

Latest PFF Mock Draft Has Browns Drafting 1 WR

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Brian Callahan Makes An Admission On His Father Leaving The Browns

1 day ago

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Analyst Says 1 WR Is Too Expensive For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

2 Key Browns Starters Expected To Test Free Agency

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former Browns WR Explains Myles Garrett's Real Impact

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Tony Grossi Details Browns Potential Trade Plans

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Brian Hoyer

Fans React To Brian Hoyer’s Comments About Johnny Manziel

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns QBs Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel

Brian Hoyer Responds To Johnny Manziel Claims

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Tony Rizzo Predicts Unexpected Move For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Major Change For Browns This Week

2 days ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Analyst Links 2 Top Defenders With The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Analyst Says It's 'Imperative' Browns Figure Out What To Do With 1 Star

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement About Browns Fans

2 days ago

NFL logo

Andrew Berry Highlights Importance Of Buddy Young

2 days ago

Former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

Former Dolphins Defender Could Be On The Browns Radar

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Wild Deshaun Watson Salary Cap Number

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Makes Wild Revelation About Partying In College

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Reporter Notes Browns Could Still Cut Key Starter

3 days ago

Analyst Notes 1 Key Area Where Browns Showed Major Regression

No more pages to load