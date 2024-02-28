Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans with Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has plans.

Those plans include heading to California with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to see quarterback Deshaun Watson.

What exactly will those three be doing?

Well, just hanging out, apparently.

Reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala tweeted Wednesday that the two coaches are flying to Los Angeles next week.

Kevin Stefanski says he and new #Browns OC Ken Dorsey will fly out to LA next week to spend some time w/ Deshaun Watson. Not to see him do any football/physical work, he stresses, but just to hang out. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 28, 2024

Not to engage in anything football related, however.

Instead, those three, as she put it, are just going to hang out.

It’s hard to imagine football being completely excluded from any kind of conversation.

It’s a head coach, offensive coordinator, and starting quarterback after all.

Although, Stefanski did reiterate to reporters there wouldn’t be any football chatter.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he and new OC Ken Dorsey will visit Deshaun Watson in LA next week. Said Watson is in “good place.” pic.twitter.com/79H1uX5mBx — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) February 28, 2024

There’s still plenty of offseason ahead to worry about football.

Developing a bond and chemistry seem to be the focus for those three.

That makes sense considering how crucial the trio will be this upcoming season.

Stefanski, fresh off his Coach of the Year award, has his hands full with the offense.

He’s dealing with a new coordinator in Dorsey and, ideally, is looking at a full year of Watson.

Especially if Stefanski retains play-calling duties, those three will be the head chefs of Cleveland’s offensive kitchen.

The sooner they get on the same page, the better.

A week-long offseason hangout session in California is apparently the first step.

In the clip above, Stefanski claims Watson is in a “good place” as he gets set to start throwing again in the coming weeks.

That’s great news for Browns fans who are eager to see him slinging the rock again.

That won’t be next week, though.

We’ll see what stories Stefanski returns to Ohio with after his West Coast visit with Watson.