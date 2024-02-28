Analyst Notes 1 Key Area Where Browns Showed Major Regression

The Cleveland Browns had to go to hell and back in 2023.

Their campaign wasn’t easy at all, as they had to endure a plethora of injuries at all positions, including quarterback.

They had to put together a makeshift offensive line, they had five different guys start at quarterback, and the players struggled with soft-tissue injuries all season long.

Needless to say, football is a physical sport, and no team is able to go through a full season without several injuries.

The Browns, however, took it to a whole new level and were stung by the injury bug way more often than the average team.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see the players ranking their strength and conditioning department significantly lower than they did last season.

As pointed out by Browns insider Tony Grossi, the team went from No. 1 with an A+ grade last season in the NFLPA Report Card to a B+ grade this season, plummeting from No. 1 to No. 19.

Although Browns strength coaches received highest grade on team (B+) in NFLPA report card, they received A+ in 2023 – plummeting from 1st in league to 19th. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) February 28, 2024

Of course, that’s still a solid grade, and they were the highest-ranked coaches on the team, but it also speaks volumes about how things went this season.

Despite all that, the Browns were still able to make the playoffs and punched their postseason ticket even before the end of the regular season.

Hopefully, the team will be able to stay mostly healthy in 2024, as they’re so close to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and it seems like only injuries could stand in their way to the big game.