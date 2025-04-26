Kevin Stefanski Speaks Out About Shedeur Sanders’ Prank Call

In 1989, Deion Sanders was the 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

His son, former University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was expected to get selected a pick or two earlier than his dad in the 2025 version of the event.

Shockingly, that didn’t happen, and Shedeur dropped all the way to the 5th round before the Cleveland Browns grabbed him with the 144th overall pick.

Before the event began, Sanders was pranked by someone pretending to be an NFL general manager.

The poor attempt at humor was addressed by Sanders’s new coach, Kevin Stefanski.

“It’s sad that these young men [draft prospects] have to deal with this. That happened a lot in the green room in Green Bay, guys were getting calls so…It’s silly, but onward and upward,” said Stefanski.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski more diplomatic that me when it comes to the stooges who prank called Shedeur Sanders #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HQOIQ64KXB — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 26, 2025

Sanders was one of the most exciting signal-callers in college football over the past four years.

In two years at Jackson State, Shedeur threw for just under 7,000 yards, 70 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions.

His two seasons at Colorado saw Sanders pass for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 picks.

One of the knocks on him was his lack of threat on the ground, something his father was known for.

“Neon Deion” was one of the fastest men in the NFL during his career and tallied nine pick-sixes along with nine combined scores as a punt and kick returner.

He was also used as a receiver from time to time during a career that brought him two Super Bowl rings.

Shedeur, meanwhile, had all of 29 yards rushing in four years but still had 17 touchdowns.

NEXT:

Mel Kiper Jr. Blasts NFL After Browns Draft Shedeur Sanders