Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, April 26, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Mel Kiper Jr. Blasts NFL After Browns Draft Shedeur Sanders

Mel Kiper Jr. Blasts NFL After Browns Draft Shedeur Sanders

Ben Donahue
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Mel Kiper Jr. Blasts NFL After Browns Draft Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

 

Former University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’s fall from first-round NFL Draft prospect to Day 3 pick has been one of the biggest surprises in recent memory.

Several analysts had him coming off the big board in the 2nd or 3rd round, but it’s safe to say that no one worth their analytic bona fides saw this coming.

It wasn’t until the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders in the 5th round, 144th overall (and the organization’s second QB pick) did the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders receive a pro job.

Mel Kiper Jr., arguably the most notable draftnik since the 1980s, has been one of Sanders’s biggest supporters.

When Cleveland finally took Sanders, Kiper blasted the NFL teams that passed on him.

“The NFL gets it! They know everything! No, they don’t! The guys who have slid have done pretty well… there’s a lot of fake news out there surrounding the Sanders family with Shedeur and Deion,” Kiper said.

Playing for his father at both Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders made a name for himself as one of the best signal-callers in college football.

As a Tiger, he went 23-3 and passed for nearly 7,000 yards and 70 touchdowns.

Then, in two seasons with the Buffaloes, he went 13-11 and passed for 4,134 and 37 touchdowns alone in 2024.

Those numbers helped Colorado improve from 4-8 in 2023 to 9-4 in ’24, the most wins for the program since 2016.

Sanders completed 74% of his passes last season and also sports a 70.1 completion percentage in his four-year career.

His 134-27 touchdown to interception ratio was another highlight of his time under center.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence After Joining Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Browns Nation