Browns Nation

Login / Subscribe

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Sunday, December 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski’s Locker Room Speech Goes Viral After Steelers Win

Kevin Stefanski’s Locker Room Speech Goes Viral After Steelers Win

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski’s Locker Room Speech Goes Viral After Steelers Win
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have endured a long and frustrating season, which made Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers feel different inside the building. It was not about playoff position or standings. It was about effort, toughness, and finishing something the right way against a division rival.

Following the win, head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered a postgame speech that quickly gained traction online. During the speech, Stefanski gave a game ball to rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who battled through a leg injury during the game. Stefanski acknowledged that Schwesinger was clearly laboring at times but never took himself out and continued to give maximum effort.

“How about how this team fights!  We fight for 60 minutes together because we care about each other. We got one more fight together. We got one more to go out together. I’m giving out one game ball here.  There were some great individual efforts.  I don’t even know what this guy’s stats were, but he’s playing on one f***** leg, and he personifies the fight in the football team, and that’s Carson Schwesinger,” Stefanski said.

Schwesinger’s name has gotten league-wide attention because of his production and consistency, but this recognition was about more than stats. It was about toughness. It was about showing up for teammates even when things were hard.

Sunday’s win will not erase the issues the Browns need to address this offseason. But these moments show that the locker room is still connected and that the players are still responding to the coaches.

Stefanski’s speech was about standards. And for at least one afternoon, the Browns lived up to them.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Praises Browns Teammate For Fighting Through Adversity
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation