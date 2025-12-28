Shedeur Sanders Praises Browns Teammate For Fighting Through Adversity

The Cleveland Browns’ season has tested just about everyone in the building, especially young players trying to find their footing under constant pressure. Early struggles, public criticism, and high expectations have defined much of the year, making it easy for confidence to slip when things do not go as planned.

That is why moments of growth matter, even late in the season.

Following Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders spoke about kicker Andre Szmyt and how proud he is of the way Szmyt responded after a difficult start to the year.

Sanders revealed that he had a conversation with Szmyt early in the season when things were not going well. At the time, Szmyt was dealing with confidence issues and the pressure that comes with playing in Cleveland. According to Sanders, that conversation helped shift things, and since then, Szmyt’s season has trended in the right direction.

“I would say the relationship with Andre, we had a conversation when he was going through it. Since then, it’s been nothing but up. I’m very happy that he was able to get out of that hole that he was in and that he was able to see the other side of things. That’s the only thing I think about whenever I look at him, or whenever I see him. I’m just happy that he was able to see the other side of things,” Sanders said.

Browns Shedeur Sanders on K Andre Szmyt. pic.twitter.com/6UONzP2OGQ — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 28, 2025

The Browns made a risky decision early in the year by sticking with him, and it invited plenty of criticism. But credit goes to Szmyt for responding the right way.

On Sunday, he delivered when the Browns needed him most. Szmyt connected on two key field goals in the win over the Steelers, helping the Browns build and protect a lead in a game where points were hard to come by. In tough weather and a pressure-filled divisional game, those kicks mattered.

Szmyt’s turnaround does not erase the early struggles, but it does show resilience.

For a Browns team that has dealt with adversity all season, seeing a young player fight through it and contribute to a win is a reminder that development sometimes takes patience.

