Key Browns Player Could Miss Game Against Packers

The Cleveland Browns face another challenge as punter Corey Bojorquez deals with an ankle injury sustained during last week’s loss to Baltimore.

Bojorquez has been one of Cleveland’s most reliable special teams contributors since joining the team in 2022.

His injury creates additional uncertainty for a Browns squad already struggling through an 0-2 start to the season.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone addressed the situation during a recent media session.

“Browns STC Bubba Ventrone said P Corey Bojorquez is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered to his plant leg on that blocked punt against the Ravens. Bojorquez was limited in practice yesterday, and Ventrone said they have worked out punters if needed,” Browns reporter Ashley Bastock noted.

The timing of Bojorquez’s injury compounds Cleveland’s early-season struggles.

The blocked punt against Baltimore not only resulted in his ankle injury but also provided the Ravens with favorable field position and a scoring opportunity.

His ability to flip field position has proven valuable for a Browns offense still searching for consistency.

Bojorquez enters the weekend averaging 45.7 yards per punt while consistently pinning opponents deep in their territory.

His dependable performance and poise under pressure have earned trust throughout the organization since his arrival three seasons ago.

Cleveland now faces a difficult decision regarding Bojorquez’s availability against Green Bay’s formidable defense.

If unable to play, rookie Andre Szmyt would handle both punting and kicking responsibilities, while the team has evaluated free-agent options as emergency insurance.

The uncertainty surrounding Bojorquez adds pressure to a Browns team desperate to avoid an 0-3 start.

