Key Browns Player Has Returned From Injury

The Cleveland Browns had a much-needed dominant performance in Week 7 and dismantled the Miami Dolphins 31-6 to generate some positive energy heading into a tough battle at New England in Week 8.

The win over the Dolphins featured Cleveland’s first 30-point offensive output in nearly a year, which is even more impressive considering the Browns did it without a key offensive piece, who is projected to return ahead of the Pats matchup.

Camryn Justice of WEWS shared footage of tight end David Njoku during his return to practice on Wednesday after missing last week’s game with a knee injury.

#Browns TE David Njoku back at practice after missing Sunday's game with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Jhl5xz7GqL — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 22, 2025

Njoku hasn’t gotten off to his best start, as he has just 23 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown through six games for what has been one of the league’s most unspectacular passing attacks, but his presence is invaluable.

Rookie third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has significantly eaten into Njoku’s target share, and many signs are pointing to Njoku being shipped away at the trade deadline, considering the fact that his contract is expiring this offseason.

Regardless, this team is much better off when he is on the field, and his presence as a reliable every-down receiving option for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make it easier for him to get acclimated to the NFL level.

It’s looking like Njoku will be ready to go on Sunday as the Browns get set to take on a tough Patriots team that is riding a four-game winning streak, but keep an eye out for more updates over the rest of the week.

