Key Browns Player Predicted To Land Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns may have found a star in the making.

Nevertheless, he might not be ready to take over right out of the gate.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes it’s just a matter of time before they sign David Njoku to a contract extension.

As high as the team is on Harold Fannin Jr., and rightfully so, Njoku should still have a big role in the offense:

“The Cleveland Browns used a third-round pick in April’s draft on Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. However, this doesn’t mean it views him as an immediate replacement for starter David Njoku. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, there’s mutual interest in an extension between the Browns and Njoku. The Browns could be eager to sign him to a third deal before he gets too deep into a new season with quarterback Joe Flacco. Another career year would only drive up Njoku’s price tag in 2026. Considering they’re still paying off the Deshaun Watson disaster, any money the Browns can save by extending Njoku early would be valuable,” Knox wrote.

Njoku is projected to be one of the best players with Joe Flacco’s return.

They showed instant chemistry in their first tenure together, and a breakout season could only lead to more leverage and money.

Njoku and the Browns have reportedly been in talks about an extension dating back to the end of last season.

It hasn’t been a fast process, and sometimes these situations often lead to misunderstandings and frustration.

Then again, the word around the building is that the Browns absolutely want to get a deal done, so it shouldn’t be much longer before they put pen to paper.

Fannin will also be on the field as a rookie, and he might embrace a bigger role as the season goes by.

Nevertheless, the Browns still need to keep their veteran tight end around, at least for an extra couple of years.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Reveals Browns' Plans For Shedeur Sanders