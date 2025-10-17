Key Browns Player Ruled Out For Dolphins Game

The Cleveland Browns face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a matchup between two struggling teams sitting at 1-5.

Both sides desperately need a win to salvage their seasons, and Cleveland views this as an opportunity to ignite an offense that has sputtered through six weeks.

The Browns will enter the game without one of their most important offensive weapons, creating additional challenges for a unit already searching for consistency.

Tight end David Njoku has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game after suffering a knee injury during last week’s 23-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns TE David Njoku is out for Sunday’s game vs. Miami due to his knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2025

His absence removes a critical piece from Cleveland’s passing attack at a time when the Browns can least afford it.

Njoku ranks second on the team with 23 receptions and third in receiving yards with 223 through six games.

Losing him creates significant problems for an offense that has struggled to sustain drives and find reliable targets.

The Browns are expected to lean heavily on their ground game and quick throws to compensate for Njoku’s absence.

That approach actually suited his skill set, as he thrived on short-yardage routes despite limited downfield impact.

Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. will now step into an expanded role, and how Cleveland’s offense adjusts without its most dependable receiving option will be closely monitored.

The injury situation extends well beyond Njoku for the Browns.

Right tackle Jack Conklin remains in concussion protocol, while defensive tackles Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. are both dealing with knee injuries.

Receiver Gage Larvadain is recovering from a concussion, and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka continues managing a hip issue.

