Analyst Notes Unfortunate Browns Legacy Of Past 25 Years

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been very successful since their return to the NFL in 1999.

That’s despite having one of the greatest offensive tackles of all time.

Now, that could be the case again with a superstar defensive end.

Speaking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” analyst Jay Crawford lamented that the modern iteration of the Browns may only be known for squandering the careers of its two best players.

“The legacy of the last 25 years of our Cleveland Browns is we wasted the Hall of Fame careers of Joe Thomas and Myles Garrett,” Crawford said.

The Browns could never find a reliable quarterback to start behind Thomas, and those same woes are still hurting them years later with Garrett on the other side of the ball.

He’s one of the best pass rushers the game has ever seen, even in a time when the league doesn’t want quarterbacks getting hit.

At 29 years old, he has some time left in his prime, but it’s hard to envision him playing in a Super Bowl for Cleveland under the current conditions.

Then again, it’s not like Garrett didn’t know what he was signing up for when he agreed to a massive contract extension.

He could’ve remained firm with his trade request, and no one would’ve blamed him.

That’s why it’s hard to sympathize with him now that he’s stirring the pot with comments about losing instead of being a leader and trying to get the team to rally around one another.

