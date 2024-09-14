Kurt Warner Questions If Deshaun Watson ‘Knows What He’s Seeing’

Most analysts will take a few moments to talk about the Cleveland Browns or a specific player on the roster before moving on to other topics.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner did his homework, and the legendary Super Bowl signal caller spent nearly an hour dissecting Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

Warner did not hold back his thoughts during that hour, speaking about the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson and questioning what he was thinking while he was on the field.

“It starts to make me wonder does he knows what he’s seeing,” Warner said repeatedly in the hour-long YouTube video from his “Study Ball” series.

In reviewing 19 plays from Sunday’s game, Warner went through what he felt should have been the progressions and reads Watson made in his new offense.

Instead, Watson either spent too much time being indecisive in the pocket or deciding to create with his feet on the plays.

Warner questioned the quarterback’s confidence as well as his ability to read progressions, noting that a lack of confidence could have prevented him from throwing the football in the tight (but open) windows he had with Browns wide receivers.

The Hall of Famer also showed Watson’s poor throwing mechanics on some throws as the Browns signal caller overthrew multiple throws on Sunday.

Warner acknowledged that Watson would make those same throws when he was a member of the Houston Texans, further cementing Warner’s belief that the quarterback is not a confident athlete anymore.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Jaguars Game