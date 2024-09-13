Browns Nation

Friday, September 13, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Jaguars Game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

On the heels of the Cleveland Browns’ 33-17 loss to Dallas in Week 1, the organization looks to get back on track against Jacksonville this Sunday.

Although the Browns looked surprisingly inept at home in front of a tough foe, head coach Kevin Stefanski reminded the media on Friday of what the NFL season is.

“Every game is really important, and you guys have heard it before, but it’s not a marathon, it’s 17 sprints,” said Stefanski, vis the Cleveland Browns. “We have a sprint this week that we have to put everything into and that comes from a mental toll, a physical toll, all those things. That’s just the NFL, they come at you every single week and I think the guys understand what that entails.”

 

After their performance last Sunday, the entire team will need their spriting shoes against the Jags.

Jacksonville stormed out of the gate in their Week 1 showdown with in-state rival Miami, taking a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Dolphins then blanked the Jags in the second half to escape with a 20-17 win.

Just like Cleveland, Jacksonville is looking to rebound and find its way back to the win column.

Both organizations were expected to make the playoffs and both franchises have the talent to do so.

Last season, Jacksonville came to Cleveland and the Browns prevailed.

They did so even though Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence was playing on a balky ankle yet still passed for three scores (and three interceptions).

Now that he’s healthy, Cleveland will have its hands full on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Donahue
Ben Donahue
Browns Nation