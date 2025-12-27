Kevin Stefanski Gets Called Out For Questionable O-Line Move

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has taken his fair share of criticism for the failures of the Cleveland Browns during this latest disappointing season. Based on the record, one could easily argue that the blame is well-deserved.

However, there is likely little Stefanski could have done to avoid the injuries that have decimated the offensive line. If there is a bright side, they have given the organization an opportunity to see some other players in action to try to determine if they can be part of the future.

Yet, Stefanski is taking some heat for mismanaging that situation as well. With guard Wyatt Teller possibly about to return after missing three games with a calf injury, the coach’s plan to continue playing replacement Teven Jenkins is raising some eyebrows.

Analyst Mac Blank recently called out Stefanski for the questionable offensive line move.

“Not sure what Wyatt Teller did but Kevin Stefanski once again wants to see more of Teven Jenkins at Guard. 9 pressures in his last three starts (despite not finishing two of those games),” Blank posted on X.

Prior to Teller’s injury, he and Jenkins had begun to split time. Teller reportedly was told that he wasn’t playing well enough.

Teller and Jenkins each can become a free agent after this season. With little to play for in the remaining two games, and with a much longer body of work from Teller to draw from, it could make sense to get an extended look at Jenkins, who is in his first season with Cleveland after four with the Chicago Bears.

Entering the Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s possible that Teller isn’t quite ready for his usual complement of snaps after his injury. That could be another reason for the continued timeshare.

After a season like this, no job is likely to be safe, so allowing more players to make an impression could be the right move.

