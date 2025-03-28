Browns Nation

Friday, March 28, 2025
Latest Odds Show Betting Favorite For Browns’ No. 2 Pick

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away.

Teams are running out of time to make their final evaluations on players, and for teams in the top 10 picks especially, they are doing their due diligence to try and find the right prospect that can impact their team for the foreseeable future.

The Cleveland Browns have a suboptimal history of picking early in the draft, especially at the quarterback position.

Fans and analysts have waffled back and forth, wondering who the Browns will select with this top-five pick, but the betting odds seem to tell a compelling story.

As analyst “Jeff-LJ Lloyd” showcased on X, the betting odds indicate that the Browns are heavy favorites to draft Abdul Carter, with the current odds of this happening are -400.

For context, the odds of the team drafting Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter are +400 and +500, respectively, an indication of how strong this feeling is about Carter.

He is one of the most prolific edge-rushing prospects the NFL has seen in quite some time, and analysts continue to believe he’ll be a weapon at the highest level.

If the Browns end up selecting him, they can still try for a quarterback in round two or later, and they’d already have a blue-chip player like Carter to pair alongside Myles Garrett in the backfield.

The jury is still out on what the Browns are going to do, and there’s still plenty of time until draft day for them to change their decision.

For now, it’s all speculative until the team is on the clock, but the betting odds tend to be a strong indication of what’s happening behind closed doors, especially when they’re so skewed like this.

Browns Nation