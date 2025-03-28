Report: Browns Had Significant Meeting With Abdul Carter

As the 2025 NFL Draft nears, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to meet with several prospects to learn more about them.

Cleveland owns the No. 2 overall pick, allowing the Browns to set up meetings with several of the highest-rated players in this year’s class.

Still, one meeting the Browns reportedly had this week caught NFL insider Adam Schefter’s attention due to the organization’s representatives attending it.

Schefter reported that Cleveland’s top executives met with a defender projected to be taken among the top five players in this year’s draft for an extended conversation.

“Ahead of Penn State’s Pro Day today, Abdul Carter had dinner last night in State College, Pa., with a large contingent of Browns officials, including owners Jimmy Haslam, JW Johnson and GM Andrew Berry. Earlier this month, Carter visited the Browns’ facility and met with multiple team officials,” Schefter said.

This type of meeting is not unusual for teams, but it suggests that Cleveland is strongly considering Carter with the team’s second-overall selection.

Before this report, the Browns were widely projected to take either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, players considered the top two quarterback prospects in 2025.

The predictions are certain to change as this report came to light shortly after insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Browns spent “extensive time” with Jaxson Dart.

Cleveland could potentially add both Dart and Carter with their existing 10 picks, allowing the Browns to maximize their draft selections without having to sacrifice their resources to trade up for the quarterback prospect.

Carter is considered the top pass-rusher in this year’s class, a prospect who finished his final season with the Nittany Lions by recording 16 sacks during his team’s run to the college football semifinals.

