Latest Odds Show Betting Favorite To Be Next Browns Coach

Since the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski, it has been an all-out feeding frenzy for the media. Everyone is trying to figure out who the organization will select to replace him, hoping to take this team out of the muck.

Several interviews have already taken place, but the team hasn’t given any public indications as to who they’re leaning towards. The betting odds might be the best indication fans have at this point, but even those are unpredictable.

Analyst Jaime Eisner shared the latest odds, according to BetOnline.ag, as Mike McDaniel is currently the favorite to land the top at +100.

“Updated odds to be the Cleveland Browns’ next HC:

Mike McDaniel (+100)

Grant Udinski (+300)

Mike McCarthy (+800)

Jim Schwartz (+800)

Robert Saleh (+800)

Chris Shula (+800)

Klint Kubiak (+900)

Todd Monken (12/1)

Dan Pitcher (12/1)

John Harbaugh (14/1)

Tommy Rees (14/1)

Kliff Kingsbury (16/1)

Vance Joseph (18/1)

Thomas Brown (33/1)

Mike LaFleur (33/1)

Jesse Minter (33/1)

Drew Petzing (50/1),” Eisner wrote.

Updated odds to be the Cleveland Browns’ next HC: Mike McDaniel (+100)

Grant Udinski (+300)

Mike McCarthy (+800)

Jim Schwartz (+800)

Robert Saleh (+800)

Chris Shula (+800)

Klint Kubiak (+900)

Todd Monken (12/1)

Dan Pitcher (12/1)

John Harbaugh (14/1)

Tommy Rees (14/1)

Kliff… — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 14, 2026

The next closest, rounding out the top five with ties, are Grant Udinski (+300), Mike McCarthy (+800), Jim Schwartz (+800), Robert Saleh (+800), and Chris Shula (+800).

There are some interesting names on this list, but perhaps the most interesting is the man with the shortest odds in McDaniel. McDaniel was once praised for his offensive prowess, but his lack of success with the Miami Dolphins over the past year has called that into question, at least from the general media.

McDaniel already has head coaching experience, which could give him a leg up on other competitors. Having someone with a strong offensive mind should be a top priority for the Browns. Their defense can always use help, of course, but their offense has been a drag in recent seasons.

Having a younger coach could bring the Browns to the modern era, in a sense, someone who sees the game differently and provides a fresh perspective to the organization. McDaniel might be the one to do that, but it remains to be seen how the front office truly feels about him.

While they have some time to make their final decision, the clock is ticking, considering how many coaching gigs exist around the league. If candidates start getting snatched up, teams like the Browns will need to act quickly to stay competitive with the top options.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Have Already Found Their Coach