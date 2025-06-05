LeSean McCoy Reveals ‘Whispers’ He’s Hearing About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a familiar position this offseason, searching for answers at the quarterback position.

Among the most intriguing storylines emerging from these early sessions is a rookie who has quickly become the center of attention.

Shedeur Sanders has been making waves during the Browns’ OTAs, showing coaches and fans alike that he belongs in professional football.

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy recently shared what he’s been hearing from inside the organization.

“The whispers over there basically are, ‘Hey man, he looks like the best quarterback here. He’s young, he’s gotta learn the experience part. Fifth rounder, so we got to make him earn it. But the truth is, he’s the best quarterback.’ And this is not just words from coaches or scouts over there. It’s from some players and I mean key players,” McCoy said on “The Facility.”

These aren’t just empty compliments from media personalities. McCoy’s endorsement carries significant weight, especially when he mentions that veteran players are taking notice of Sanders’ abilities.

For a rookie quarterback trying to establish himself in the NFL, earning respect from established teammates represents a crucial first step.

Sanders has transitioned from Jackson State to Colorado and now to Cleveland, consistently proving himself at each level.

His confidence has been evident throughout these controlled practice sessions, even though OTAs are non-contact environments that don’t fully showcase a player’s abilities.

The Browns currently have Joe Flacco leading the depth chart, but uncertainty remains behind him.

With Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel also competing for roster spots, Sanders faces stiff competition.

However, his early momentum suggests he’s positioning himself well for training camp battles ahead.

