Friday, February 7, 2025
Lions Star Doesn’t Appear To Want Myles Garrett

Justin Hussong
By
Lions Star Doesn’t Appear To Want Myles Garrett
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the Cleveland Browns organization and fanbase recently by submitting a formal and public trade request, letting everyone know that after eight years with the team, it’s time for him to go elsewhere and compete for a Super Bowl, which he apparently doesn’t think the Browns are in a position to do.

It’s much too early to speculate about where Garrett will end up, but one Detroit Lions superstar doesn’t seem to have much interest in bringing him on board.

During a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press on Thursday on the red carpet of the NFL Honors ceremony, Lions superstar edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson threw a wet blanket on any potential Garrett to the Lions rumors before they even got going.

“Everyone’s asking me about that. I don’t know,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t think — you can’t have that many dudes on one D-line, I don’t know. Who knows, but I think it’s very unlikely.”

That may not be what Lions fans want to hear, but perhaps Hutchinson is just trying to avoid getting his hopes up and staying realistic.

Hutch and Garrett would immediately establish themselves as the most formidable pass-rushing duo in the NFL, likely one of the greatest of all time.

However, the Lions’ front office might find it difficult to rationalize such a move, especially since Hutchinson is already performing well.

Therefore, the Browns may need to explore other options.

The cost is likely to be substantial for whichever team chooses to make the move, but regardless of what happens, the Browns must get it done before tensions escalate.

Garrett doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild, but moving him could be the key to making this rebuild as quick as possible for the Browns.

NEXT:  Deion Sanders Says He's Spoken To Browns About Shedeur
