Deion Sanders Says He’s Spoken To Browns About Shedeur

There are only a few days remaining until the Super Bowl, and once that is out of the way, everybody is 0-0 once again and ready to turn the page to the offseason, which can’t come soon enough for the Cleveland Browns after going a paltry 3-14.

With the No. 2 pick in the draft and a questionable quarterback situation, Colorado star Shedeur Sanders is a name that is getting thrown around a lot for the potential second pick.

After months of speculation that Deion Sanders would get heavily involved to steer Shedeur away from certain destinations, Coach Prime has worked to undo the things that contributed to that narrative recently, which included speaking with the Browns directly about Shedeur.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, Deion said he’s confident Shedeur will land with one of the top three teams in the draft, noting he has spoken to the Browns and the New York Giants but hasn’t yet spoken with the Titans, although Shedeur has.

Deion took the time to hype up Travis Hunter and was pleased that he and his staff allowed Travis to play both sides of the ball to reach this point.

He didn’t reveal what he and the Browns talked about, but he did confirm that he spoke with them, which at least means Shedeur is firmly on the team’s radar.

It’s looking like Watson won’t play in 2025, and one would have to think everyone in the organization is ready to move on.

Whether moving on to Shedeur is the next step remains to be seen, but it’s a positive sign that Deion seems supportive if the team chooses to draft his son.

