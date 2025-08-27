Mason Graham Given Impressive Preseason Grade

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their preseason with a 3-0 record.

Of course, that isn’t very meaningful, but they showed some promising signs.

The young players looked sharp, and that’s especially true for Mason Graham.

Though he barely played in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, the rookie defensive tackle didn’t need a lot of snaps to show that he’s going to be a star.

NFL analyst Chad Reuter gave Graham an ‘A’ grade for his performance in the preseason finale.

“Graham played just nine snaps against the Rams, making one tackle, but it’s clear he’s going to be a problem for NFL offensive lines. He consistently fought through double teams as a run defender, finding the ball and bouncing through traffic to grab the running back in the opposite A-gap. Graham was very quick off the snap, getting into the blocker’s chest in a hurry from the 3-technique position. His leverage — capable of pushing man-up blocks deep into the backfield — was on full display when he finished off an Alex Wright sack that nearly resulted in a safety,” Reuter wrote.

The Browns made an unorthodox choice by taking Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not many defensive tackles go in the top five, but the selection speaks volumes about his potential.

At Michigan, Graham had to deal with double teams, yet he managed to hold his ground and consistently beat his opposition, especially against the run.

Now, he’s going to be playing with one of the best pass rushers in the game, and the sky seems to be the limit for that one-two punch.

Opposing offenses will have to pick their poison, either doubling Graham or Myles Garrett.

Expecting a rookie to lead the way isn’t always wise, and Graham isn’t going to be the defensive anchor right out of the gate.

However, he can wind up being the most impactful offseason addition in no time.

