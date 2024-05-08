Insider Confirms NFL Schedule Release Date

Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting most of the spring to find out what games, locations, and times are in store for the team’s upcoming regular-season schedule.

According to one NFL insider, the wait will soon be over.

NFL insider Ben Fischer shared on Twitter Tuesday evening that the NFL notified all franchises today that the schedule will be released May 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024

In previous years, the NFL has released the full schedule during the week before the second Sunday in May when Mother’s Day is celebrated.

Fischer noted that franchises were expecting the release date to be this week on Thursday – as had been traditionally the release date – but the NFL delayed those plans.

The analyst noted that there was no mention of the delay or why a delay occurred in the memo to NFL teams.

Browns insider Tony Grossi has already detailed some of the teams Cleveland is expected to play this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys are all slated to visit Cleveland Browns Stadium this season.

Additionally, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints are teams Cleveland will face on the road this year.

Although the order of competition has not been announced, the NFL reported that the Browns have the strongest strength of schedule for 2024 based on opponents’ records from the previous season.

NEXT:

Analyst Explains Why Browns Rookies Will See Limited Playing Time In 2024