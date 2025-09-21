Micah Parsons Sends Warning To Joe Flacco

Green Bay defensive star Micah Parsons has never been shy about his desire to get after quarterbacks.

He’s been among the league’s best at doing that over the past five years, recording 54 sacks through his first 65 games.

Now, he’s sending a warning to Cleveland Browns veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Ahead of the Packers’ trip to Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, Parsons sent a warning to the 40-year-old quarterback about his intentions for their game.

“Man, really just getting after Flacco … I haven’t had Flacco yet. I need him. I want him. It’s time to go get him. It’s just about that QB right in front of me. I don’t want to look past him. I need him,” Parsons said.

Micah Parsons on not looking ahead to Packers-Cowboys next week: "Man, really just getting after Flacco … I haven’t had Flacco yet. I need him. I want him. It’s time to go get him." "It’s just about that QB right in front of me. I don’t want to look past him. I need him." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 19, 2025

If Parsons can reach Flacco in the game, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Flacco has been sacked in his 18-year career.

The veteran has been sacked 408 times thus far, including four times during his second stint with the Browns.

Cleveland’s return to a run-first offensive scheme under head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to produce the desired results, including protecting its signal-caller.

The Browns have passed nearly twice as many times as the team has run this year, and Cleveland has just 146 rushing yards through its first two games.

Green Bay will look to force Cleveland into similar situations on Sunday.

The Packers have accumulated eight sacks through two games, including four against Jayden Daniels in their win last week.

The NFC East team has also limited Washington and Detroit to a combined 97 rushing yards in their season-opening wins.

Parsons’ presence has prevented opponents from double-teaming their other defensive linemen, and six of the team’s seven players who have recorded a sack are on the defensive line.

NEXT:

Browns WR Draws Fine After Week 2 Incident