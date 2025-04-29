Mike Greenberg Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns needed to revamp their quarterback room in the offseason, and they did in a big way.

However, this might not be what the fans had in mind.

A QB room consisting of Deshaun Watson – who will most likely never play a snap for the team again – Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders doesn’t necessarily scream ‘playoffs.’

That’s why ESPN pundit Mike Greenberg believes Sanders has a strong chance to win the starting quarterback job by the start of the season.

Talking on ‘Get Up,’ Greenberg pointed out all the glaring flaws of the quarterback room besides Shedeur Sanders.

“Joe Flacco graduated from high school the year before I did. Dillon Gabriel is not a prospect that people viewed in the same category [as Shedeur Sanders]. Kenny Pickett is on his third team in as many years. I think Shedeur Sanders, if he is as good as he thinks he is, I actually think he wound up in a great place where he has an excellent chance to be the starting quarterback,” Greenberg said.

.@Espngreeny thinks Shedeur Sanders has "an excellent chance" at becoming an immediate starter in Cleveland next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/DwcFvrveYK — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 28, 2025

Of course, we have to take these comments with a grain of salt, as this would’ve only made sense if the Browns had taken Shedeur early on in the NFL Draft, which clearly wasn’t the case.

Also, it’s become painfully evident that the media was way higher on Sanders than all 32 NFL teams were.

Reports state that they were always high on Gabriel, and while most people may not share that assessment, he should be ahead of Sanders in the pecking order.

One of Flacco or Pickett will most likely be traded at some point, with the other being in the lead to be the starter.

And while Sheduer most definitely has what it takes to win this underwhelming race, he will have to win over the coaching staff first.

