Insider Reveals How Shedeur Sanders Can Become ‘Legendary’

Shedeur Sanders’ slide in the 2025 NFL Draft is something that people around the league will talk about for a long time.

It was the story of the draft when it was still going on, and even after the Browns used a fifth-round pick on him, people are still talking about this situation and how all involved parties will move forward.

Sanders’ mindset was positive, even though he fell a lot further than expected, and some people in NFL circles believe he’ll be that much better of a player, knowing how much he went through to get drafted.

The Cleveland Browns eventually took him in the fifth round, trading up for Sanders and allowing him to compete for their starting QB.

With five quarterbacks on the roster, including Deshaun Watson, whose return timeframe is unknown at the moment, it certainly won’t be easy, but Sanders seems up to the challenge.

Cameron Wolfe spoke about this at length in a recent appearance on the NFL Network’s “The Insiders,” indicating that Sanders’ mentality might be the thing that helps him succeed in this league, especially right away.

“His word throughout this process is ‘legendary.’ What an opportunity he has, trying to resurrect a franchise that hasn’t had a quarterback in 25 years,” Wolf said.

Insight into Shedeur Sanders unexpected fall to 5th round from a #Browns & league perspective + opportunity ahead for Sanders to still be legendary in Cleveland despite a tough draft week. For @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/fIraV8PyeN — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 29, 2025

In Wolfe’s mind, all Sanders needed was an opportunity, a chance to showcase his skills and prove that he belongs in the NFL.

He has the pedigree of his father behind him, which certainly helps his chances from an athleticism perspective, and the Browns’ coaching staff could help him turn into their starter over the next several weeks.

Browns fans have been waiting for somebody to take over and grab the reins to their starting job, and Sanders’ upside is certainly intriguing as they look towards the future.

