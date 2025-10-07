Browns Trade Joe Flacco To AFC North Rival

And then, there were two.

The Cleveland Browns are officially moving on from Joe Flacco.

According to a report by Adam Schefter, the Browns will send the veteran signal-caller and a 6th-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 5th-round pick.

Trade: Browns are trading QB Joe Flacco and a 6th-round pick to the Bengals for a 5th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/VbIorM9985 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2025

Flacco started the season as the starter, but the Browns pulled the plug on him after just four weeks, paving the way for Dillon Gabriel to take the reins of the offense instead.

The Bengals lost Joe Burrow early in the season, and their offense has failed to function with Jake Browning under center.

He’s turned the ball over at an alarming rate, and perhaps adding a veteran will help with that regard.

Then again, Flacco looked overwhelmed, slow, and held back in his first month back with the Browns.

He’s never been the best at keeping the ball out of harm’s way, but he might thrive in the Bengals’ high-octane offense because of his tendency to rip the ball down the field.

He might struggle behind their shaky offensive line, though, especially given his lack of mobility and how they’ve failed to protect any of their quarterbacks.

As for the Browns, that should mean that Shedeur Sanders will be bumped to QB2.

Even so, with Gabriel at the helm, the team will most likely give him as many opportunities as he needs to take ownership of the offense, and it might take a lot for Kevin Stefanski to bench him.

