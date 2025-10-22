Mike Vrabel Has Honest Admission About Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns may not be a proficient team on offense, but their defense is one of the best in the NFL.

Mike Vrabel is quite aware of that, as he saw it firsthand as a Browns consultant.

That’s why the current New England Patriots head coach admitted that the Browns’ defense is the best that they have faced.

“I think statistically and play style, they are playing at a high level and with a lot of confidence. A lot of speed and a lot of disruption. They don’t give you a whole lot of time to make decisions,” Vrabel said.

Mike Vrabel arrives, gives @kguregian a little ribbing, and then says the Browns’ defense is the toughest the Patriots have seen to date — which the stats reflect. pic.twitter.com/jgaODlFTHI — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 22, 2025

Vrabel has turned the Patriots around very quickly.

As a top head coaching candidate this offseason, some fans wanted the Browns to hire him as Kevin Stefanski’s replacement, but the team chose to stand pat.

Now, the Browns and Patriots look to be heading in opposite directions.

Working with Cleveland last season, Vrabel became familiar with coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defensive schemes, preparation and personnel.

That adds another layer of difficulty to a game that was going to be challenging for the Browns as it is.

The Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, and second-year quarterback Drake Maye looks like a star in the making.

Their passing game and offense are much better under coordinator Josh McDaniels, and while they will have a tough time running the ball against the Browns, they have more firepower than the Browns do.

Of course, Cleveland’s defense can hold its ground against anyone.

But whether rookies Dillon Gabriel and Quinshon Judkins will be able to keep up on offense remains to be seen.

