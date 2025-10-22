Kevin Stefanski Reveals Surprising Shedeur Sanders Practice Move

Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently reported that Shedeur Sanders was making big strides in practice.

However, the rookie quarterback may not be close to getting into a game.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Sanders hasn’t gotten any reps with the first team in practice.

That’s a different approach than what they did with Dillon Gabriel when Joe Flacco was here, and Stefanski explained that approach.

“With a young quarterback, Dillon, starting, you want to make sure he’s getting a lot of reps. It’s different when you have a vet like Joe,” Stefanski said.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Shedeur Sanders is not getting any first-team reps like Dillon Gabriel did when Joe Flacco was the starter, because with Gabriel “being a young QB, you want to make sure he’s getting a lot of reps. It’s different when you have a vet like Joe.” pic.twitter.com/tiwPEg8CzY — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) October 22, 2025

That makes sense, especially considering that Flacco was so familiar with the offense and was an experienced veteran.

Of course, this isn’t what Sanders’ fans wanted to hear, and many will continue to be frustrated with what they believe is unfair treatment of him.

Then again, the Browns clearly have a plan for both of their rookie quarterbacks.

Gabriel remains ahead of Sanders, which, as a third-round pick instead of a fifth-round pick, makes sense.

That doesn’t mean Sanders will never get a chance or that he won’t get to run the first team at some point, with Flacco now playing for the Cincinnati Bengals after his trade.

But the Browns need to figure out what they have with Gabriel first before moving on from him and elevating Sanders.

His very loud fans will have to remain patient, as rushing an unprepared, late-round quarterback into action rarely works in the NFL.

