Mina Kimes Sees Something Special In Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns identified the need to improve on offense, and they aggressively pursued a solution while looking for a new head coach.

Todd Monken may not have been the most obvious or popular choice, with young offensive phenoms Nate Scheelhaase and Grant Udinski capturing the attention of the media and fan base. But Monken’s credentials stack up against anyone’s, and he could prove to be the perfect hire for Cleveland.

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes recently revealed what the Browns are getting with Monken, and she praised his creativity as the offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I watched that offense closely the last two years, and it was incredibly creative,” Kimes said.

"Judging by the fit [Todd Monken] wore in that video, this man is all about football." 😂 @minakimes shares her thoughts on how this hire could work out in the Browns favor ✍️ pic.twitter.com/la4WevLOus — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2026

Since he was hired, much of the attention has been focused on what Monken was able to do with the running game in his three seasons with the Ravens, and rightfully so. They were statistically the best rushing attack in the NFL, ranking first in yards per game and yards per attempt.

However, that would overlook how Monken was able to influence the passing game with the creativity Kimes was referring to. He implemented unique personnel groupings, relied on motion to get receivers open, and worked off the running game with play-action passes.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was able to win a second NFL MVP award in Monken’s first year, then followed it up with one of the best seasons in history. In 2024, Jackson threw for almost 4,200 yards with 41 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.

Granted, the Browns do not have anyone as talented as running back Derrick Henry or Jackson for Monken to work with right now. But they can be hopeful that with a new staff that includes former Ravens running game coordinator Travis Switzer as offensive coordinator and George Warhop as offensive line coach, they can start moving in the right direction on offense.

It’s a tall task to be sure, but Monken seems to have the wherewithal to get the job done.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Star Was Involved In Coaching Search