Insider Hints At Big Change Coming To Browns’ Offense

First and foremost, the Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken because he is an offensive-minded coach with a recent record of success. The team needs to improve on that side of the ball to have any chance of competing for a playoff berth, and Monken undoubtedly has a plan to do that.

As the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, Monken helped them post the best rushing statistics in the NFL. Over that time, the Ravens ranked first in rushing yards per game, first in yards per attempt, first in rushing yards before contact, and third in rushing touchdowns.

That is why insider Tony Grossi believes that Monken will fix that crucial part of the Browns’ offense as their new head coach.

“The one thing you know that you’re getting with Monken will be a commitment to the running game. It’s what he believes in,” Grossi said.

.@tonygrossi really likes one thing in particular about Todd Monken's offensive system: Fixing the run game.

This season, the Browns were 27th in total rushing yards, despite the emergence of running back Quinshon Judkins, who unfortunately suffered a leg injury before completing his rookie season. Though not quite at the level of Ravens star Derrick Henry, Judkins could prove to be a legitimate workhorse back in Monken’s offense, as long as he successfully recovers from surgery.

The Browns may have no choice, as they may not have a viable quarterback to allow them to rely on their passing game. With Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders coming off uninspiring rookie seasons, and Deshaun Watson’s status still somewhat unclear, Monken may have to wait until someone new is on board to better utilize that part of a potential attack.

Of course, Monken will not be doing it alone, and he will build on that success with the Ravens with some of those assistants. New Cleveland offensive coordinator Travis Switzer was Baltimore’s running game coordinator, and George Warhop is making the in-division move as the offensive line coach.

With a standout defense that ranked fourth in the NFL this season, a punishing ground attack would be an excellent complement and set a clear identity for the Browns’ style of play going forward.

