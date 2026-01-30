Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About New Browns OC

Todd Monken has only had his job as head coach of the Cleveland Browns for a few days, but he has already changed the team in some important ways. As expected, he is putting together his coaching staff, and it’s getting filled with people he has worked with before.

Writing on social media, Aaron Wilson reported that former Baltimore Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer is the new offensive coordinator for the Browns.

According to Wilson, Switzer was Monken’s “right hand man” during their years together in Baltimore.

“NFL source on Browns incoming offensive coordinator Travis Switzer: ‘Travis was Todd Monken’s right hand man. He’s a very, very smart, excellent coach,'” Wilson posted on X.

#NFL source on #Browns incoming offensive coordinator Travis Switzer: 'Travis was Todd Monken's right hand man. He's a very, very smart, excellent coach.' @KPRC2 https://t.co/QNnqllRUAl — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 30, 2026

Wilson stated that Switzer has a background with tight ends and wide receivers, which is music to the ears of Browns fans. During his years with the Ravens, Baltimore had a strong running game, and they led the league in rushing in 2024. Cleveland fans are hoping Switzer can bring that same sort of intensity and success to the Browns.

Once the contract is signed and Switzer gets to work, he will have a lot on his plate. Offense is one of the Browns’ biggest issues, and there are many questions to answer.

At the top of the list is what they will do with their quarterback position. Most people assume Shedeur Sanders will be the Browns’ starting quarterback next season, but there have been rumors that they will acquire a different QB in the offseason via trade or the draft.

But there are other offensive issues, too. In fact, the team’s offensive line could undergo significant changes, with players like Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, and others possibly leaving in free agency.

One reason Monken was hired was his years of experience in offense. Like everyone else, he knows Cleveland needs significant improvement in that area, and he is taking it seriously. Hiring Switzer as OC is a big deal because of the pressure he will face to get this team on track.

Monken obviously trusts him, but if the Browns aren’t looking better next season, the fans will quickly sour on him.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Had 5-Word Reaction To New Browns Job