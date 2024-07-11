Myles Garrett Earns First Top Preseason Ranking

After his sixth straight season with double-digit sacks, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett earned the highest recognition the NFL offers defenders – the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Garrett was dominant early on, recording most of his stats in the first 10 games he played.

NFL coaches, executives, and scouts believe Garrett will again be dominant this season.

Cleveland Sports Talk shared on Twitter that Garrett ranked as the top edge rusher according to an ESPN survey of league officials.

#Browns defensive end and DPOTY Myles Garrett is ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher heading into 2024 by NFL executives, coaches and scouts. (ESPN) Garrett finished in first-place by far, receiving 70% of the votes for the No. 1 spot. pic.twitter.com/0ntYsIhOq8 — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) July 10, 2024

The post noted that Garrett earned 70 percent of the first-place votes from those polled, by far the most of any player in the poll.

ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler wrote the article, noting that the defensive end is in a tier all by himself.

Fowler added that 2023 was not a breakthrough for Garrett as he has consistently produced these types of stats over the past five years.

“If you don’t double team him, he’s going to f—ing kill you,” Fowler wrote that an anonymous NFL coordinator said about Garrett.

Fowler wrote that the defensive end had only one knock against him, a quiet playoff game against the Houston Texans last year to finish the season.

The analyst noted Garrett led all pass rushers in interceptions created by his pass rush with six total picks created from his presence.

In 2023, the 6-foot-4, 272-pound edge rusher recorded 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

For his seven-year career, Garrett has played in 100 games and recorded 88.5 sacks and 17 forced fumbles.

NEXT:

Browns Defense Earns Praise From AFC North Rival