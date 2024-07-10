Browns Defense Earns Praise From AFC North Rival

After missing nearly half of the 2023 regular season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is primed to return for his fifth NFL season.

While Burrow has had success against most teams in the AFC, no team has stumped the Bengals quarterback more than the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow – who has lost to Cleveland five times in six tries – had an honest answer when asked on the “Pardon My Take” Podcast about his record against the in-state rivals.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” producer Mike Lucas shared the conversation on Twitter as Burrow praised his northern opponents.

“They’re good man; they’ve got good players,” Burrow said in response to why Cleveland has bested his squad so many times.

Burrow went on to single out multiple Browns defenders, specifically naming the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett as “a big part of (the record).”

The Bengals quarterback also named a trio of cornerbacks – Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Martin Emerson Jr. – as “really talented players.”

Burrow also mentioned the safety position – headlined by Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill – as a position group he struggles against when facing Cleveland.

The Browns’ only loss to Burrow came in 2022, and Cleveland beat Burrow and the Bengals 24-3 to open the 2023 regular season.

Cleveland will wait until Week 7 this year to face Cincinnati for the first time, hosting the Bengals on October 20 for the Browns’ first AFC North conference contest.

The Bengals will host a Week 16 Thursday Night Football rematch between the two teams on December 19.

