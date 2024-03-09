Browns Nation

Myles Garrett Earns Major PFF Honor For 2023 Season

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

While Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t accomplish his ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl this year, he did earn several other major honors.

For one, Garrett was awarded his first Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Garrett also won another notable award, this time from Pro Football Focus, as he was named their top player from the 2023 season.

The 93.9 grade was good enough to make Garrett the top overall player in PFF’s eyes, which is nothing to smirk at.

Pro Football Focus is considered one of the premier entities when it comes to grading the performance of players in the NFL.

They evaluate every single player on every single play to determine their overall impact and effectiveness.

Therefore, being named the number one player in their eyes is a big deal and one that Garrett earned by showing up on every play.

In addition to his 27.5% pass rush win rate, which means he pressured the quarterback on more than a quarter of passing plays, Garrett put up some impressive defensive numbers.

He finished the season with 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 42 total tackles.

He also made an impact on special teams, as he had one of the most impressive blocked field goals of the season, leaping over the offensive line to accomplish the feat.

Most impressive of all, Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year despite playing roughly half the season with an obvious shoulder injury.

