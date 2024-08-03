Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 3, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Earns No. 5 Ranking On NFL Top 100 Players List

Myles Garrett Earns No. 5 Ranking On NFL Top 100 Players List

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

On nearly every list ranking the best players in the NFL this preseason, the Cleveland Browns have been represented by defensive end Myles Garrett after he claimed the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

With almost every list, Garrett has consistently been among the top two players after his victory, becoming the first-ever Browns athlete to claim the award in its 53-year history.

Now, the NFL Network produced its list of the Top 100 Players of 2024, and the league’s rankings have been decidedly different than a majority of the polls fans have seen online this preseason.

The NFL Media Twitter account shared the entire NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list, revealing that Garrett received a No. 5 ranking in the latest preseason poll.

Garrett remained the top defensive player in the NFL’s list, a credit to the standout season the defensive end enjoyed in 2023.

The 6-foot-4 athlete also led one of the league’s best defenses in 2023 as Cleveland finished the year by allowing the fewest total yards and fewest passing yards in the league.

Garrett finished the 2023 season with 42 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three pass deflections.

Miami’s Tyreek Hill – who has been among the top 10 in most polls – finished as the top player on the NFL list.

Hill also became the first-ever wide receiver to be recognized in the top spot.

He was followed by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list was voted on by the players themselves, making it one of the most respected rankings of the preseason.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Browns Veteran DT Returns To Cleveland To Treat Injury
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Shares Simple Message About Week 1 Opponent

4 hours ago

Super Bowl Trophy

Analyst Gives Clear Answer About Browns Being Super Bowl Contenders

5 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals Browns Veteran DT Returns To Cleveland To Treat Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Shares A Clear Message About Browns WRs

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns' Response To City's Renovation Leaves Door Open For Team To Stay

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reveal D'Onta Foreman Being Treated After 'Direct Blow' To Head

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Insider Identifies Biggest Takeaway From Browns New Offense

2 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Analyst Suggests 1 Browns Player Is Critical To Offense's Success

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hanford Dixon Believes Deshaun Watson On 'Pitch Count'

2 days ago

NFL logo

NFLPA Takes Stance On Proposed Law That Could Affect Browns, Bengals

3 days ago

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sports media personality Mike Golic attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City.

Mike Golic Makes Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: The Miz attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Miz Makes Bold Prediction For Browns' 2024 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Suggests Ken Dorsey Will Call Plays During Preseason Games

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Receives Intriguing Rank For Madden 25

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals How Deshaun Watson Has Looked At Practice

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a defensive play during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grant Delpit Gets Honest About Browns' Schedule This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On His Relationship With Mike Vrabel

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Believes 1 Athlete Adds 'Element' To Browns RB Room

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Health Concerns Continue To Haunt Browns Veteran OL

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andrew Berry Makes Preference Clear In Domed Stadium Debate

5 days ago

Nike NCAA football

Josh Cribbs Believes 1 Unit Can Be Special This Season

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Reason For Jerome Ford's Absence From Training Camp

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Analysts Share Jedrick Wills' Progress

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Dee Haslam Suggests New Stadium Would Revitalize Community

5 days ago

Browns Nation