Myles Garrett Earns No. 5 Ranking On NFL Top 100 Players List

On nearly every list ranking the best players in the NFL this preseason, the Cleveland Browns have been represented by defensive end Myles Garrett after he claimed the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

With almost every list, Garrett has consistently been among the top two players after his victory, becoming the first-ever Browns athlete to claim the award in its 53-year history.

Now, the NFL Network produced its list of the Top 100 Players of 2024, and the league’s rankings have been decidedly different than a majority of the polls fans have seen online this preseason.

The NFL Media Twitter account shared the entire NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list, revealing that Garrett received a No. 5 ranking in the latest preseason poll.

The #NFLTop100 Players of 2024 is complete! Here is the full list pic.twitter.com/0tGRCD4j2v — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) August 3, 2024

Garrett remained the top defensive player in the NFL’s list, a credit to the standout season the defensive end enjoyed in 2023.

The 6-foot-4 athlete also led one of the league’s best defenses in 2023 as Cleveland finished the year by allowing the fewest total yards and fewest passing yards in the league.

Garrett finished the 2023 season with 42 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three pass deflections.

Miami’s Tyreek Hill – who has been among the top 10 in most polls – finished as the top player on the NFL list.

Hill also became the first-ever wide receiver to be recognized in the top spot.

He was followed by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list was voted on by the players themselves, making it one of the most respected rankings of the preseason.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Browns Veteran DT Returns To Cleveland To Treat Injury