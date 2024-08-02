Analyst Reveals Browns Veteran DT Returns To Cleveland To Treat Injury

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their final day at The Greenbrier on Friday, finishing off the first week of the team’s training camp at the West Virginia resort.

One veteran member of the team left earlier than expected to treat an undisclosed injury, analyst Noah Weiskopf revealed.

Weiskopf shared the news on Twitter early Friday, noting that defensive tackle Shelby Harris returned to Cleveland before the final training camp practice.

Two updates out of West Virginia for the #Browns’ final practice at The Greenbrier: QB Deshaun Watson isn’t throwing today. He has thrown on every other training camp day so far. DT Shelby Harris isn’t practicing for the third straight day and has returned to Cleveland with… — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 2, 2024

For Harris, Friday was the third consecutive day he had not practiced with the Browns.

The defensive tackle was a part of a historic Browns defense last season that yielded the fewest passing yards and total yards in the NFL.

Cleveland’s defense also allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league in 2023, a marked improvement under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s first season running the unit.

Harris is expected to be in the rotation again this season on the defensive line.

Multiple new acquisitions are joining Harris on the line this season after the team drafted two players – second-round selection Mike Hall and seventh-round pick Jowon Briggs – as well as signed veteran tackle Quinton Jefferson.

Cleveland also expects Maurice Hurst to be involved in the defensive tackle rotation this season after the tackle was injured late last season, while Dalvin Tomlinson – who is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list – remains locked in as a starter for this group.

The 6-foot-2 defender will turn 33 years old later this month as he starts his 11th year in the NFL.

Harris started seven games last season for the Browns and played in all 17 regular season contests in 2023.

