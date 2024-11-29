Myles Garrett Gets Honest About His Potential Milestone On Monday Night

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been impressive throughout his NFL career, notching record-setting marks for the Cleveland franchise through his first eight seasons.

Still, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has multiple NFL milestones he can reach before he decides to hang up his cleats for good.

The next milestone Garrett can cross off his list could come as early as Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Garrett currently has 98.5 sacks through his first 111 games in the NFL, and the defender can become the youngest player ever to achieve 100 career sacks when he takes down the quarterback two more times.

While Garrett could be impressed with that accomplishment, the defender revealed on Friday his honest thoughts about reaching this milestone and suggested he should have reached it faster.

“I think I still took too long, in my eyes when I look at it. It’d been tough to catch Mr. (Reggie) White (for the fewest number of games to reach 100 sacks), but I think hopefully this however many number will come quickly … We’ll go out there, do what I do, and try to take it up a notch,” Garrett said.

a big milestone on the horizon for @Flash_Garrett pic.twitter.com/uovRj3nvSF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2024

Garrett has turned in multiple strong performances this season, recording multi-sack games three times for the Browns in 2024.

In his last four outings, Garrett has recorded six sacks and 11 total tackles for Cleveland, and the defensive end has reached the quarterback a total of nine times during that stretch.

Garrett will need to break through a Denver offensive line that has been stout this season, yielding only 19 sacks through the team’s first 12 contests.

