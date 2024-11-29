Browns Sign Defensive End To Practice Squad

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have their work cut out for them on Monday night when they take on the 7-5 Denver Broncos in an effort to take out yet another would-be playoff team in the AFC.

The Browns are 2-2 in the Jameis Winston era, with wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

With the defense in need of some added depth, the team announced a roster move to tighten up the front seven.

Cleveland announced on X that it had signed defensive end Elerson Smith to the practice squad.

We've signed DE Elerson Smith to the practice squad

Smith has already played two games with the Browns this season, appearing in the team’s last two games against the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021, Smith has appeared in 15 career games, with the first 13 coming for the Giants in 2021 and 2022.

Smith is 6’7″ and 245 pounds and has recorded two tackles this season.

He’ll be a valuable addition to the practice squad in case his number is once again called upon.

The front seven has had several rough injuries this season.

The injured reserve list is piling up now, including Mike Hall Jr., Alex Wright, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Za’Darius Smith was also traded to the Detroit Lions, so this unit is getting thinner by the day, and at this rate, Elerson might need to see snaps sooner rather than later.

Denver leads the league with 44 sacks, and the Browns must put forth a similar effort on Monday to take down the Broncos.

