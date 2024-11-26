Myles Garrett Has Joined Elite Company With Performance This Season

The Cleveland Browns don’t have that much to brag about this season.

Even so, as bad as their record looks, some of their players have actually excelled.

Unsurprisingly, Myles Garrett is a part of that list.

The defending Defensive Player of the Year has been on a roll lately, and he’s now joined a very exclusive club of legendary defenders.

As Browns Director of Football Communications Dan Murphy pointed out on X, Garrett is one of few players to log at least ten sacks in seven consecutive seasons.

He joined Jared Allen, DeMarcus Ware, John Randle, Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Lawrence Taylor.

NFL players with at least 10 sacks in 7 consecutive seasons:

Lawrence Taylor* 1984-90

Reggie White* 1985-93

Bruce Smith* 1992-98

John Randle* 1992-99

DeMarcus Ware* 2006-12

Jared Allen 2007-13@Flash_Garrett 2018-24 *Member of @ProFootballHOF — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) November 26, 2024

All those players except for Allen were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it seems like Garrett is well on pace to follow their steps.

The Browns haven’t always been the most competitive team in the league, and Garrett doesn’t have a big postseason résumé to make his Hall of Fame case.

From an individual standpoint, however, he’s consistently been one of the best – if not the best – pass rushers in the game more often than not.

There were some rumors about whether the team would consider trading him to blow up the roster and start from scratch, but fortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Garrett is a fan favorite and the heart and soul of this team.

Hopefully, he’ll stay in Cleveland for years to come, preferably for the remainder of his career.

NEXT:

Mike Tomlin Doesn't Disagree With George Pickens' Jab At Browns