Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Disagree With George Pickens’ Jab At Browns

The Browns’ rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers was taken up another notch after the two teams met last week in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh entered the contest atop the AFC North with an 8-2 record while the Browns were sitting with a 2-8 mark.

Cleveland found a way to upset the Steelers in more ways than just the final score, especially considering the reaction from wide receiver George Pickens.

The Browns held Pickens to four catches and 48 receiving yards, the lowest production he’s experienced since quarterback Russell Wilson took over the role from Justin Fields last month.

Pickens anger was seen on the field as he started a fight with cornerback Greg Newsome on the game’s final play.

His anger extended to the postgame interview as Pickens said the Browns were not a good team.

In interviews on Tuesday, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin had an interesting response to a question about Pickens’ postgame thoughts on the Browns, according to analyst Aaron Becker.

“Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on WR George Pickens saying the Browns aren’t a good team. ‘I don’t want them to be robots. I don’t want to tell them what to think or say.'”

The Browns were the better team throughout most of the contest, extending their lead to 18-6 in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston had two fourth-quarter turnovers that allowed the Steelers to take a 19-18 lead late in the game.

Winston led a last-minute touchdown drive for the Browns to make the game-winning score, giving Cleveland a victory over their division rivals.

