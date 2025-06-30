Browns Land On Unfortunate NFL List

The Cleveland Browns have a long history, but it hasn’t always been a decorated one, as the organization hasn’t won a championship since 1964 and hasn’t had a player win MVP since 1980.

Not only has the team not had an MVP in 45 years, but there is another notable award that no Browns player has ever won.

NFL on FOX recently shared a graphic depicting the eight NFL teams that have never had a player win Offensive Player of the Year, and the Browns are among that group.

Cleveland has had some players post huge numbers in recent years, most notably Nick Chubb and Josh Gordon, but there has always been somebody just a bit better.

Last year, Cleveland had arguably the worst offense in the NFL, which could be attributed to the fact that it started four different quarterbacks behind an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks and failed to block for a single 100-yard rusher all season.

Individual accolades aren’t the most important thing in football, but it would be nice if the Browns could churn out some offensive output worthy of taking home a prestigious award.

Chubb had some outstanding seasons as a running back, but his career overlapped with Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey, each of whom has won Offensive Player of the Year.

Maybe rookie Quinshon Judkins can be this kind of player and bring Cleveland some hardware soon.

