Myles Garrett Is Proving He’s Already A Hall Of Famer

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL.

Some would go as far as to say that he’s the best player in football, regardless of position, and it would be hard to disagree.

Myles Garrett made history with his five-sack performance against the New England Patriots in Week 8.

He’s now up to 112.5 career sacks, the most by any player before turning 30 years old.

He passed Reggie White (108) and also has more than Jared Allen (105), two Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Garrett also has more than T.J. Watt (101), who turned 31 years old this month.

Garrett turns 30 on Dec. 29, so he still has nine more games to add to his historic total.

That speaks volumes about his level of dominance, which includes double-digit sacks in every season since 2018.

While some may argue that he’s had the benefit of more regular-season games than his predecessors, or that Watt missed time with injury, Garrett is dealing with rules that handicap defensive players.

He’s also doing so while the opposition looks to be getting away with blatant holding penalties.

Garrett is a dominant force who would’ve thrived during any era, and he’s still at the peak of his powers.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been enough to help the Browns win more games, but even if he doesn’t ever play another snap in a playoff game, he already should be mentioned among the all-time greats.

