Browns Sleeper Pick Could Reshape Their Entire Line

The Cleveland Browns made a significant addition in the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected offensive lineman Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall. The rookie is expected to immediately become the starter at left tackle, where the Browns still had a crucial vacancy as they rebuilt the unit this offseason.

However, a later selection could prove to be just as important, maybe even more so. Parker Brailsford was taken in the fifth round, at No. 146 overall, and he could wind up as Cleveland’s starting center.

If so, that would allow the Browns to better deploy free agent acquisition, Elgton Jenkins. Cleveland could then put its best five-man group on the field at the same time.

With that in mind, insider Tony Grossi has named Brailsford as a “below-radar” rookie who could make an instant impact this season.

“My below-radar answer is Parker Brailsford. Why a rookie center? If Brailsford nails down the starting center job, it enables Elgton Jenkins to return to left guard, his best position. Brailsford would solidify the offensive line rebuild and keep the four other starters in their best position,” Grossi wrote.

At 6-foot-1, 289 pounds, Brailsford is somewhat undersized for an NFL center. However, Browns head coach Todd Monken had great success with a similarly sized player while he was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, with 6-foot-2, 305-pound center Tyler Linderbaum earning three Pro Bowl nods. He then signed a record-breaking contract for an interior lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent this offseason.

Even though there is a quarterback competition brewing between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are being added to the wide receiver mix, the reconstructed line may be the key to the Browns’ success on offense this season. Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop will have to decide if they are comfortable starting two first-year players, including one at the important signal-calling position of center. However, because they are basically starting from scratch, the unit does have the advantage of learning and jelling together at the same time.

The Browns will take the first step in figuring that out when Fano, Brailsford, and the rest of their impressive draft class participate in a rookie minicamp this week.

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Analyst Reveals Key To Browns' Success This Season