Myles Garrett Joins Elite Company After Sunday’s Performance

There weren’t a lot of positive takeaways from the Cleveland Browns’ blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

The Browns weren’t necessarily expected to win this game, but many thought they would be competitive, at the very least.

While they took an early lead, Drake Maye and the Patriots started to find a rhythm and never looked back.

If there is a silver lining to be had, Myles Garrett was one of the bright spots to be found in this one, recording a staggering five sacks against Maye.

This was not only a fantastic individual game performance from Garrett, but as writer Zac Jackson noted on X, this was also a historic game for the veteran defender.

Garrett reached double-digit sacks on the season, joining Reggie White and John Randle as the third player in league history to do so in eight straight years.

NFL players with at least 10 sacks in eight consecutive seasons Myles Garrett

Reggie White

NFL players with at least 10 sacks in eight consecutive seasons Myles Garrett

Reggie White

John Randle

Browns fans already knew that Garrett is a generational talent.

He will go down as one of the best players in franchise history, and statistics like this only reinforce that fact.

Garrett has been a game-wrecker since he came into the league, and being on lists with White and Randle is an indication that he is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

The Browns might not be in a position to make the playoffs this season, but they do have some exciting players who make games watchable, and Garrett continues to be one of those players.

Can the Browns give Garrett a fighting chance at a ring before his career is over?

